Kharge raises questions on RS chairman’s ‘impartiality’

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 13, 2024 07:28 AM IST

Kharge’s attack comes a day after 60 Opposition lawmakers moved a notice for Dhankhar’s removal as the RS chairman.

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday raised “serious concerns” over Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar’s “impartiality” while highlighting ten issues, including suppression of “Opposition voices” and “bias in Sansad TV coverage”.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (ANI PHOTO)
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (ANI PHOTO)

Kharge's attack comes a day after 60 Opposition lawmakers moved a notice for Dhankhar's removal as the RS chairman.

In a 700-word post on X, Kharge said: “While muzzling of ‘right to speak’ & ‘expression of opinion’ by Opposition in Rajya Sabha has become the norm…While trampling of ‘Democracy’ & ‘subjugation of truth’ has become the autocratic norm in Rajya Sabha… While assault on established ‘Parliamentary practices’ is promoted & ‘ethical conduct’ stands liquidated in Rajya Sabha… Our resolve to uphold the Constitution, defend the sacred chamber of Democracy, stand in defense of time-honoured Parliamentary practices becomes even stronger and steadfast in face of this brutal, lethal and obtrusive assault being unleashed.”

Kharge also accused the Rajya Sabha chairman of suppressing the freedom of expression of opposition members through “persistent heckling, unfair remarks, and refusal to list issues of public importance for discussion”. He alleged that a “biased” coverage by Sansad TV.

“When Opposition leaders speak, the camera disproportionately focuses on the Chair. Directions regarding telecast protocols were arbitrarily altered without consulting the General Purposes Committee, which includes representation from all parties,” he said.

