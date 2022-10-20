Kharge tweets on falling rupee, BJP's Amit Malviya hits back: ‘Aap Congress ki girawat…’

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT-cell head Amit Malviya on Thursday asked newly elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to focus on the “downfall” of his party after the latter tweeted about rupee depreciation.

Taking to Twitter, Malviya said that the Indian government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) together are taking all “appropriate steps” to address the falling rupee. He further stated that Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the rupee depreciation is “very less compared to rest of the countries”.

The BJP IT-cell chief shared an infographic detailing the rupee depreciation against the US dollar in comparison to other currencies such as the Great Britain pound, Euro, Australian dollar, Japanese yen, and Chinese yuan, among others.

“Aap Congress ki girawat padh dhyan do, jo desh mein lagbhag simat chuki hain (You focus on the downfall of Congress, which has almost come to a standstill in the country),” Malviya tweeted in Hindi.

He added that the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections are coming, and Kharge will be responsible for the Congress party's defeat.

सरकार और आरबीआई सभी उचित कदम उठा रहे हैं। जैसा वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीथारमन जी ने बताया रुपये में गिरावट बाक़ी देशों की तुलना में बहुत कम है।

आप कांग्रेस की गिरावट पर ध्यान दें, जो देश में लगभग सिमट चुकी है। गुजरात और हिमाचल के चुनाव भी हैं, जिनमें हार के लिए आप ज़िम्मेदार होंगे। https://t.co/GsxrPv6uXy pic.twitter.com/BDCfJcYRV6 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 20, 2022

Earlier in the day, the newly elected Congress president took to Twitter to share his views on the rupee depreciation, and also to take on Sitharaman's “rupee sliding” comment.

“The rupee again reached a record low of 83 against the dollar. Falling rupee can prove to be very dangerous for our economy,” Kharge wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Mentioning the finance minister's “rupee sliding” remark, he further stated that “mere statements will not work" and the BJP-headed Centre will have to “take concrete steps fast”.

Earlier this week, while addressing the rupee's performance, Sitharaman at an event in the US said her view on the matter is that the Indian currency is “not sliding but dollar is strengthening incessantly”. The finance minister's response drew heavy criticism from the opposition parties.

Malviya, meanwhile, has been consistently launching attacks on the Congress party over its presidential elections. Earlier today, he took digs over the rigging allegations levelled against the grand old party by Shashi Tharoor - who lost to Kharge in the elections.

