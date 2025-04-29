Kharge urges PM Modi for special Parliament session on Pahalgam terror attack

Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session of Parliament to demonstrate India’s collective resolve and deal with the terror attack in Pahalgam. Kharge’s letter to PM comes hours after the Congress chief publicly questioned the PM’s absence in the all-party meeting. (PTI photo)

In his letter to PM Modi on Monday evening, Kharge said, “At this moment, when unity and solidarity is essential, Opposition believes that it is important to convene a special session of both Houses of Parliament at the earliest.”

“This will be a powerful demonstration of our collective resolve and will to deal with the brutal terror attack in Pahalagam on innocent citizens on 22 April 2025. It is our fond hope that the session will be accordingly convened,” Kharge added.

Congress’ communications chief Jairam Ramesh released the letter on Tuesday morning.

The government had so far, called an all-party meeting on April 24 where defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union home minister Amit Shah and officials from Intelligence Bureau (IB) and home ministry briefed the parliamentary heads of the different parties on the Pahalgam terror attack.

In the meeting, Singh said the government is “committed” to take “strong actions” over the killing of 26 tourists in J&K’s Pahalgam. The Opposition parties raised several questions over the security lapse but assured support for government’s action, signalling a national unity over the worst terror attack on civilians in decades.

Kharge’s letter to PM comes hours after the Congress chief publicly questioned the PM’s absence in the all-party meeting. At a rally in Rajasthan, Kharge said, “Modi prioritised Bihar election rally over the country. At least you should have come to the (all-party) meeting when we had offered complete support to whatever action the government wanted to take”.

The government is yet to react to Kharge’s proposal.