Kharge writes to PM on non-IPS officers’ benefits

Amid unconfirmed reports that the Centre will introduce a bill to codify the deputation of IPS officers in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Congress president and leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kharge sought the PM’s intervention to ensure full implementation of last year’s Supreme Court judgment granting service benefits to non-IPS cadre officers. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi. (Sansad TV)

In his letter dated March 16, Kharge said officers of CAPFs — which include forces deployed for border management, internal security and protection of critical installations — had to approach the court after facing prolonged issues related to their service conditions. He noted that after years of litigation, the Supreme Court settled the rights of CAPF cadre officers, including granting them Organised Group ‘A’ Service (OGAS) status. The Supreme Court in its judgement last year while seeking a reduction of IPS deputation in the CAPFs also sought a time-bound cadre service review of recruitment rules. Currently 25% of posts in the rank of DIG and 50% in the rank of IG are set aside for IPS cadre officers. The MHA had challenged the May 23, 2024 judgment, but the review petition was dismissed.

Kharge expressed concern over what he described as reports of a possible “statutory intervention” to circumvent the court’s ruling.

“Such a move would not only undermine the rule of law and constitutional propriety but would also demoralize a cadre that serves as a pillar of our national security,” he wrote.

To be sure, the government has not made any announcement or spoken about bringing such a bill this session.

Aam Aadmi party leader Sanjay Singh too raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha.

Also on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Assistant Commandant Ajay Malik, a CRPF officer who lost his leg in an IED blast during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand on March 1. Malik, who joined the CRPF as an assistant commandant in 2011, is still in the same rank despite 15 years of service. This career stagnation is a problem that Group A non-IPS cadre officers highlighted in their petition before the Supreme Court. IPS officers from the 2011 batch, who joined as assistant commissioners, have reached the rank of DIGs.

In the central armed police forces, officials from the rank of DIG, IG, and above include both IPS officers and non-IPS Group A ranks. In the absence of slow promotions, many non IPS cadre officers retire at the level of DIGs and some retire as IGs. Few non-IPS officers reach the level of Additional Director General.

Many retired Group A cadre officers associations(non-IPS) and CAPF associations have complained about the trend of getting IPS officers posted in these senior levels after getting them into the force on deputation. The associations have also said that their own promotions are blocked; it is not at par with other Group A services, making it difficult for them to be posted in such ranks. The chief(director general) of the CAPFs is always from the Indian Police Service (IPS).