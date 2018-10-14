Khushwant Singh Lit Fest 2018: ‘Videshinis’ who adored India

Khushwant Singh wrote at lengths on Sahibs who loved India. But not much is known about the ‘videshinis’ that did the same.

While Annie Basant and St Teresa made invaluable contribution to the Indian society in their own ways, there are several stories of women who came from the West and made India their home.

At a session titled ‘Margot and other European Videshinis’, a panel discussed the lives of 10 such women, who contributed significantly to the development of India.

“They immersed themselves into the Indian culture. Their significant impact and influence can’t be denied and most of them were not even British,” said author Ian Magedera, who has written about nine such women in his book ‘Indian Videshinis’.

Talking about the lives of European women who came to India, Ian added, “It all started in 1893, when Annie Besant came to Tuticorin and many European women followed closely, who then identified themselves as Indian.” He adds that all nine women had one thing in common – natural affinity to India. “Interestingly, they were all supported by men,” he pointed out.

On the motivation behind his stories, Ian said, “Women were always seen as an integrated support system and it was important that their stories be told.”

Author and historian Reba Som brought to light the life of Sister Nivedita which she also highlighted in her book ‘Sister Nivedita of Swami Vivekananda’. “She viewed India on her own terms and respected the country for its traditional values.”

Talking about the relationship between the two, Som recounted how it changed from love from Nivedita’s side to seeing him as her father.

She also went on to describe her life after Vivekananda where she helped those in need.

Quoting Sister Nivedita, she threw light on her project on nationalism, and said, “There will never be a solution until the truth is sought…patriotism is note learnt in books, It is what seizes the whole being.” Som also spoke at length on Sister Nivedita’s relationship with Rabindranath Tagore and shared an anecdote when she categorically refused to teach Tagore’s daughter English.

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 15:20 IST