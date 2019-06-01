Khushwant Singh ‘returns’ to alma mater in London

Over eight decades after the late Khushwant Singh graduated with a Law degree from King’s College London, his alma mater hosted a literature festival in his name, with friends and family recalling his many attributes – from his whacky humour to writing a defining history of the Sikhs.

The hitherto Kasauli-based Khushwant Singh Literary Festival returned for its second edition after its London debut in 2018. The two-day event features several sessions on the iconic editor-writer as well on subjects such as cricket, Jallianwala Bagh and VS Naipaul.

Singh, who died at 99 in March 2014, graduated in 1938 and was called to the bar at the Inner Temple.

After independence, he served as a diplomat in the Indian high commission in the Strand, located close to King’s College.

His son, Rahul Singh said “my father imbibed British values, such as the importance of dissent, democracy, tolerance and compassion. They were an important part of his upbringing. This festival addresses and promotes the same values”.

“He wanted Indians to have more humour in their lives. He was irreverent, never took himself seriously”, he said of Singh, whose many roles included editing ‘Hindustan Times’.

Writer Humra Quraishi recalled her long association and ‘emotional connect’ with Singh that included working as his research assistant for several of his books. A less known aspect was his discreet financial and other help to many in their times of need, she told the audience, calling him a “modern day saint”.

Historian Zareer Masani read extracts from Singh’s 1963 book, ‘A History of the Sikhs’, and recalled that his interaction with Singh had a deep impact that encouraged him to embark on a career in history.

Journalist Andrew Whitehead, who was posted in New Delhi in the 1990s for the BBC, recalled the breadth of Singh’s expertise and reputation. He interviewed Singh for a radio documentary, which included his experience of moving to Delhi during the horrors of Partition.

“He enjoyed being surrounded by erudite, elegant women. I suspect he rather liked to perpetuate the image of a man of Scotch and women”, Whitehead told the audience that included India’s high commissioner Ruchi Ghanshyam.

Speakers at the festival include Mihir Bose, Allan Lamb, Ayesha Siddiqua, Farrukh Dhondy, Davinder Toor, Rachel Dwyer, John Elliot and Kim Wagner.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 20:48 IST