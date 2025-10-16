Chennai, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday cited inquiries by a senior state official-led panel and said flawed certifications and misuse of legal technicalities were among the reasons behind the illegal kidney transplantation racket in the state. Kidney racket: TN Health Minister Subramanian says legal technicalities misused

The minister underscored the swift action of the state government, including cancellation of licences of two hospitals, to conduct organ transplant and the arrest of two brokers.

Replying to the special calling attention motion of the Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, Subramanian provided a detailed explanation.

Palaniswami moving the motion, sought stern action against the perpetrators of the illegal kidney sale racket who misused the poverty of power loom workers belonging to Pallipalayam in Namakkal district and made crores of rupees.

The LoP sought action against those involved in the scam, including private hospitals, doctors and officials as well who issued relevant certificates to facilitate transplants.

The AIADMK chief also referred to the alleged illegal removal of liver from a 37-year-old woman, instead of her kidney, even without her knowledge.

In his reply, Subramanian referred to the government constituting in July this year a panel of officials led by TN Health Systems Project Director, Dr S Vineeth, to look into the allegations of illegal kidney transplant and submit a report to the government.

Following inspections by the state panel at Pallipalayam in Namakkal district and in Tiruchirappali as well, the licence to conduct kidney transplant for Cethar Hospital in Tiruchirappalli and Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College Hospital in Permabalur was suspended, the minister said.

The inquiry officer submitted that legal technicalities were misused and certificates were submitted in a wrong manner to facilitate transplants.

The official also provided recommendations to the authorisation committees.

The government after considering the recommendations of the top official-led panel, cancelled the licence allowing transplants at the two hospitals, one at Tiruchirappalli and another one at Perambalur, the minister said and underscored impartial, swift action.

The 10 recommendations include maintaining records for 10 years in view of the medico legal aspect, SOP for recipients and donors before transplant and rejigging the authorisation committees , audit of transplants and submission of annual report in this regard to the government.

Other recommendations include district collectors being asked to create continuous awareness on the illegality of selling organs in the name of organ donation.

Subramanian, referring to Palaniswami's remark on kidney transplant related complaints from Pallipalayam in Namakkal district, and another MLA speaking on alleged kidney sale in Salem for ₹5 lakh and ₹10 lakh, said such activities had happened in the past as well.

The minister said while the previous regime did not act on such matters, Chief Minister Stalin ordered immediate legal action. That is why the transplant licence of the two hospitals have been cancelled.

Criminal action was taken against the intermediaries, identified as Stanley Mohan and Anandan, and both were arrested.

The Special Investigation Team set up as per the August 25, 2025 order of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court is functioning and the team has made the arrests.

Departmental action has been taken against seven officials for mistakenly approving documents without proper verification, added the health minister.

The minister also said efforts are also being taken to create awareness among poor people about the illegal kidney sale, alongside legal actions.

