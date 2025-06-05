‘Kill me too’: Shashi Tharoor recounts horrific Pahalgam terror attack in US speech

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, addressing members of the Indian diaspora in Washington, recounted the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the brutal reality of terrorism and the importance of international solidarity. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is on an diplomatic mission to convey India's strong stand against terrorism.

Recounting a harrowing moment from the April 22 attack, Tharoor said, “A woman, who had just witnessed her husband being gunned down, screamed in horror, ‘kill me too’,” Tharoor told the audience. “But the terrorists said no. They wanted her to live, to carry the story of what had happened.”

The story, he explained, was emblematic of the deliberate cruelty behind the attack, where victims were reportedly asked their religion before being executed at close range. “That is the message they wanted to give,” Tharoor said, describing it as an attempt to sow religious discord through violence.

The visit, part of India's diplomatic outreach under Operation Sindoor, aims to garner international support in the aftermath of the attack. Tharoor noted the “overwhelming and unconditional” backing received from US lawmakers, commending the depth of the engagement across party lines. “There’s been a very wide, impressive cross-section of legislators who met us and spoke to us,” he said. “We came to lay out what we’ve endured in India in the last few weeks and seek understanding and solidarity.”

Tharoor emphasised that despite the busy legislative schedule in Washington, American lawmakers made time for the Indian delegation. “They had to rush off to a vote, but before that, they made sure they engaged with us in a very positive and constructive way,” he added, highlighting the strength of the Indo-US strategic partnership.

He praised the bipartisan nature of the support received. “We came prepared for pushback or even some scepticism, but we found none. There has been unconditional support extended to us in our struggle against terrorism,” he remarked.

The delegation, which arrived in the US on Wednesday, includes representatives from across India's political spectrum: Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayogi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejasvi Surya, and Bhubaneswar Kalita (all from the BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena), and Milind Deora (also Shiv Sena). They were joined by current Indian Ambassador to the US and former envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Tharoor noted the diversity of the group - spanning seven parties, eight states and three religions - as a powerful counterpoint to the sectarian motives of the Pahalgam attackers. “I mention religions not because it should matter,” he said, “but because the terrorists wanted it to.”