‘Killed with cooker, throat slit’: Two domestic workers arrested for Hyderabad woman's murder

In a major breakthrough, Hyderabad police arrested two men accused of brutally murdering a 50-year-old woman at her home in Cyberabad and looting gold jewellery worth several lakhs. The victim was found dead on Thursday with stab wounds at her home under the Kukatpally police station limits in Hyderabad.(File Photo)

The suspects, who fled the city after the crime, were traced to Jharkhand, where a special police team nabbed them. They are now being brought back to Hyderabad for further investigation, NDTV reported, citing officials.

Both of them were domestic helpers. One of them worked at Agarwal's, while another worked at a neighbouring house on the next floor.

The horrific murder of the 50-year-old Renu Agarwal three days ago made headlines after the police revealed that the victim was first hit with a pressure cooker and then her throat slit with a knife and scissors.

The suspects not only looted valuables from her home but also took a shower in her washroom after murdering her.

Agarwal was found dead on Thursday with stab wounds at her home under the Kukatpally police station limits in Hyderabad. Cops earlier suspected that a house help and his accomplice may have been behind the murder.

How was Renu's murder discovered

Renu Agarwal, lived with her husband on the 13th floor of an apartment building in Hyderabad. Her husband and 26-year-old son left for work at around 10 am on Wednesday, but felt suspicious after Renu didn't answer their calls in the evening.

CCTV from the day of Renu's murder showed two men, one of them a house help reportedly employed by the victim's family, moving in the apartment building.

"The male house help had been working there for 10 days, and we suspect he and his friend may be involved in the murder," a police official said.

A police team reached the spot after getting information and found the woman lying in a pool of blood with her hands and legs tied.

"It appears she (the woman) was tortured by the suspects to find out where the money was kept (in the residence), and in the process, she was killed," the official said based on preliminary investigation.

The CCTV footage showed the suspects driving away on a two-wheeler belonging to the owner of the second suspect, police said.