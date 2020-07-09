Kin of slain cop call it a ‘scripted surrender’

india

Relatives of three of the eight policemen killed in the Kanpur ambush on July 3 questioned the arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey’s in Ujjain on Thursday with one of them calling it a “scripted surrender”.

Kamal Kant, a relative of slain Bilhaur circle officer Devendra Mishra, said had a nexus of corrupt politicians and police officials not been at work, Dubey would not have been able to travel across four states untouched, he alleged. “This is a scripted surrender to save the criminal,” Kant told reporters at his house in Kanpur.

Mishra’s daughter, Vaishnavi, has already demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the killing of her father and seven other policemen by Dubey’s men. She said her father had given enough evidence to expose Dubey’s support base within the department and that was why he was killed.

The relatives of two slain sub-inspectors from Prayagraj and Pratapgarh demanded capital punishment for Dubey. They, too, asked as to how Dubey managed to reach Ujjain.

Ramesh Bahadur Singh, the father of sub-inspector Anoop Singh killed in the Kanpur ambush, demanded a CBI inquiry. Singh was a resident of Belkhari village in Mandhata area of Pratapgarh.

“How can Vikas reach Ujjain via Delhi, Haryana when borders of the state (UP) were sealed soon after the incident...Those involved in helping Vikas Dubey should be exposed and action should be taken against them,” he said.

The family members of another slain sub-inspector, Nebulal, from Prayagraj also demanded death for Dubey. Nebulal’s son, Arvind Kumar, said he and his family were not satisfied. The circumstances of Dubey’s arrest were doubtful, he said.

It seemed that Dubey surrendered in Ujjain in a planned way and had been helped by some policemen and his political patrons, he added.