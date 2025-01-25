Kinnar Akhada's Himangi Sakhi opposes Mamta Kulkarni's appointment as Mahamandleshwar: 'She went to jail'

A day after former Bollywood actor Mamta Kulkarni’s appointment as the Mahamandleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada, a monastic order of transgender sadhus, another leader of the Akhada, Kathavachak Jagatguru Himangi Sakhi, has raised questions on the credibility of the decision. Former actor Mamta Kulkarni being consecrated as a Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Friday.(PTI)

Himangi Sakhi questioned Mamta Kulkarni’s past as a Hindi film actor and other controversies surrounding her.

“Mamta Kulkarni has been made Mahamandleshwar by the Kinnar Akhada for publicity. Society knows her past very well. She was even jailed in the past in connection with drug cases. Suddenly, she arrives in India, participates in the Maha Kumbh, and is given the position of Mahamandleshwar. This needs investigation,” she said while talking to ANI.

"By giving such a person the title of Mahamandleshwar, what kind of guru are you offering to Sanatan Dharma? This is a question of ethics. Someone who isn't worthy of being called a guru is being made one," she added.

Mamta Kulkarni’s spiritual journey

On Friday, Mamta Kulkarni was appointed as a spiritual guru, a Mahamandleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. She also performed 'pind daan' at Triveni Sangam Ghat and was named Yamai Mamta Nandgiri.

While talking about her appointment, she said, “...This was the order of Mahadev, Maha Kaali. This was the order of my Guru. They chose this day. I didn't do anything.”

The decision was announced earlier in the day by Laxmi Narayan, Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada, who also said that Mamta Kulkarni had been in touch with them for over a year as a part of her spiritual journey.

"Kinnar akhada is going to make Mamta Kulkarni a Mahamandleshwar. She has been named as Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri. As I am talking here, all the rituals are underway. She has been in touch with Kinnar Akhada and me for the last one and a half years... She is allowed to perform the character of any devotional figure if she wants as we do not prohibit anyone from performing their art...," Laxmi Narayan had said.

During her Bollywood stint, Mamta Kulkarni starred in movies such as ‘Karan Arjun’ and ‘Baazi’ and worked alongside the three Khans of Bollywood - Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan. In the early 2000s, she took a break from her acting career and moved abroad before starting her spiritual journey and coming back to India.

With inputs from ANI.