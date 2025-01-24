Actor Mamta Kulkarni to become ‘Mahamandleshwar’ of Kinnar Akhara at Mahakumbh

Former Bollywood actor Mamta Kulkarni is set to take over as the Mahamandleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara at the ongoing Mahakumbh festival in Prayagraj. Former Bollywood actor Mamta Kulkarni.(Instagram)

Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada Laxmi Narayan told ANI that the rituals related to the formal induction of Mamta Kulkarni into the Kinnar Akhara are underway. The actor has been given the name Yamai Mamta Nandgiri.

“Kinnar Akhada is going to make Mamta Kulkarni (former Bollywood actress) a Mahamandleshwar. She has been named as Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri. As I am talking here, all the rituals are underway,” Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada Laxmi Narayan said.

The Acharya also said that Mamta Kulkarni has been in touch with the order for the last one and a half years.

"She has been in touch with Kinnar Akhada and me for the last one and a half years... She is allowed to perform the character of any devotional figure if she wants as we do not prohibit anyone from performing their art..." Narayan told ANI.

The former actor was also seen performing her 'Pind Daan' at Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj.

"...This was the order of Mahadev, Maha Kaali. This was the order of my Guru. They chose this day. I didn't do anything," Mamta Kulkarni told reporters.

Visuals shared on social media showed the former Bollywood star donning saffron attire at the Mahakumbh.

The Kinnar Akhada, a monastic order of transgender sadhus associated with the ancient Juna Akhada, has set up camp in sector 16 (Sangam Lower East Marg) of tent city for Mahakumbh-2025.

Who is Mamta Kulkarni?

Mamta Kulkarni, a popular Bollywood actress from the 1990s, returned to Mumbai last month after a long absence.

Mamta Kulkarni gained fame in the 1990s with her performances in hit films like 'Karan Arjun' and 'Baazi'. The actress has worked with top stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan during her career.

Last year, the Bombay high court quashed criminal proceedings against Mamta Kulkarni in connection with a ₹2,000 crore drugs case. A division bench of Justice Bharati Dangre and Justice Manjusha Deshpande struck down the case against Kulkarni, citing a lack of evidence against her.