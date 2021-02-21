Kiren Rijiju, Manipur CM hail Captain Rangnamei for bravery at Galwan valley
- Both Rijiju and Singh praised the army captain for his bravery. Captain Rangnamei hails from Senapati district in Manipur.
Union minister Kiren Rijiju and Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh have applauded the bravery of Captain Soiba Maningba Rangnamei, an Indian Army personnel from the northeastern state’s Senapati district, for leading his men against China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops in Galwan Valley last year. Rijiju and Singh shared the picture of the army captain from the 16 Bihar Regiment.
Rijiju tweeted, “He is Captain Soiba Maningba Rangnamei from Senapati District in Manipur. He led his men from 16 Bihar in Galwan during the confrontation against the Chinese PLA.” The Union minister also shared a picture of Captain Soiba Maningba Rangnamei apprehending a PLA soldier.
Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said, “Meet Capt. Soiba Maningba Rangnamei from Senapati District, Manipur of 16 Bihar, leading his men in Galwan during the confrontation against the Chinese PLA. The valour you have shown while standing up for the Nation has made all of us proud.”
The chief minister in another tweet said that the people of Manipur are ready to serve the nation while sharing the names of cadets who have been freshly inducted into the Indian Defence Forces from Imphal’s Sainik School.
Both China and India withdrew their troops earlier this week from the Pangong Tso, one of the key frictions points on the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. After that, Indian and Chinese military commanders on Saturday discussed further disengagement at other friction points at Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra, which began on Saturday and lasted for 16 hours.
China stepped up its diplomatic attack on India soon after it released the names of four PLA soldiers, who were killed during the Galwan Valley clashes in June last year. The Indian embassy in China faced a barrage of hate messages from Chinese citizens who blamed India for the military standoff at eastern Ladakh.
