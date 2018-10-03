Kisan rally live updates: Allowed into Delhi, farmers end protest march at Kisan ghat

Thousands of farmers ended their 10-day Kisan Kranti Yatra early on Wednesday morning after they were allowed to enter Delhi, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (East) Pankaj Singh confirmed that the protesting farmers were allowed to enter the national capital after midnight on the condition that they would go to Kisan Ghat and then leave immediately after reaching there.

“While a majority of the protesting crowd had already returned from the border, around five thousand farmers who were left were given entry into the national capital. By 6 am today, everyone left the city,” said Singh.

“The ‘Kisan Kranti Padyatra’ that started on Sept 23 had to end at Delhi’s Kisan Ghat. Since Delhi police didn’t allow us to enter we protested. Our aim was to finish the yatra which has been done. Now we’ll go back to our villages,” Naresh Tikait, president of Bharatiya Kisan Union told ANI. The call for the march had been given by Tikait-led BKU.

On Tuesday, the protest march by the farmers was halted by the Delhi police who fired water cannons and lobbed teargas shells on them. The protesters have refused to go back, rejecting the government’s assurance to look into their demands, which include loan waiver, higher support price and steps to safeguard farmers against rising fuel prices, among other demands.

As leaders from opposition parties accused the government of adopting an “anti-farmer” stand by stopping the protesters, an emergency meeting was called under chairmanship of Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Union Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat rushed to meet the protesting farmers.

While some farmer groups agreed to consider the assurances given by the government, others said they were not “satisfied” and had decided to continue with their protest, call for which has been given by Naresh Tikait-led Bharatiya Kisan Union.

Here are the live updates:

7:45am IST Ghaziabad traffic movement should normalise, says DM Ghaziabad district magistrate tweeted on Wednesday that following the end of farmers agitation, traffic movement should normalise. After rounds of meetings, Kisan Yatra agitation ended yesterday night and all have moved back to their destinations. District Traffic movement should normalise today .. — DM Ghaziabad (@dm_ghaziabad) October 3, 2018





7:30am IST Schools in Ghaziabad shut on Wednesday Schools and educational institutions in Ghaziabad are shut on Wednesday as a preventive measure according to an earlier announcement by the district magistrate.





7:15am IST Everyone left Delhi by 6 am, says Delhi police official DCP (East) Pankaj Singh said around five thousand farmers who were left were given entry into the national capital. Everyone left the city by 6 am on Wednesday. .





IST The 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' that started on Sept 23 had to end at Delhi's Kisan Ghat. Since Delhi police didn't allow us to enter we protested. Our aim was to finish the yatra which has been done. Now we'll go back to our villages: Naresh Tikait, President, Bharatiya Kisan Union pic.twitter.com/P7xvF4YTFI — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2018



