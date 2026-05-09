Kochi model alleges repeated sexual assault; probe on against associate director

Police on Saturday said they had registered a case against an associate director in the film industry for "sexually assaulting" a model in Kochi. Police register case against film associate director for alleged sexual assault in Kochi (PTI)

The case was registered against Jojo Kurishinkal of Chengannur in Alappuzha district at the Maradu police station on May 6.

Kurishinkal has worked in several films as an assistant and associate director.

According to the FIR, the complainant, a model based in Kochi, met Kurishinkal through a dating app in July 2023.

The FIR stated that the accused told the complainant he was a film director and had separated from his wife before proposing marriage to her.

He later allegedly assured the complainant and her mother that he would go ahead with the marriage once the legal procedures related to his divorce were completed, the FIR said.

According to the FIR, the accused later invited the complainant to his apartment in Vyttila on April 18, 2024, where he "sexually assaulted" her.

The FIR further alleged that he continued to sexually harass the woman thereafter. It also stated that the accused had "physically assaulted" the complainant on multiple occasions before later refusing to marry her.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Section 376(2)(n) of the Indian Penal Code for repeatedly raping the same woman.

Police said the woman's confidential statement would be recorded, following which the accused would be summoned for questioning.