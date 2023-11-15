Kohli hits 50th century, breaks Tendulkar’s ODI record

New Delhi: On the biggest of stages, with his hero watching from the stands, Virat Kohli struck a record 50th one-day international century to power India in the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. India’s Virat Kohli gestures during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ODI first semi-final match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (AFP)

Kohli, who equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries in the win over South Africa at the Eden Gardens, perfectly timed the special triple figure knock, his first fifty-plus score in a World Cup knockout match.

He turned Lockie Ferguson to deep square leg and sprinted for a couple, completing the century before sliding to his knees and bowing to Tendulkar, who led thousands of fans at his home ground to give Kohli a standing ovation.

Kohli, in sensational form during the tournament had moved past another of Tendulkar’s record – the highest aggregate in a World Cup of 673 runs – as he finished with 711 in 10 games so far, guiding India towards a huge score after skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat.

Tendulkar played 463 ODIs, scoring 18,426 runs with 49 centuries and interestingly had turned out for India a last time on the same day – November 15, 2013.

Kohli was dismissed soon after for 117 off 113 balls, a flick off pacer Tim Southee caught by Devon Conway at deep midwicket, having turned around his poor record in World Cup knockout games.

In 291 ODIs, he has an aggregate of 13,794 runs with 50 centuries at an average of 58.69.

Tendulkar posted his reaction on X during the innings break and it said so much about the bond they share.

“The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn’t stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a ‘Virat’ player,” said Tendulkar on X.

He added: “I couldn’t be happier that an Indian broke my record. And to do it on the biggest stage - in the World Cup Semi-final - and at my home ground is the icing on the cake.”

Kohli, on his part, is living the dream.

“The great man just congratulated me,” said Kohli during the chat in the mid-innings break. “It feels like a dream. Too good to be true. Big game for us and I played the role so that the guys around me can come and express themselves. As I said, for me the most important thing is to make my team win. I’ve been given a role this tournament and I’m trying to dig deep. That’s the key to consistency - play according to the situation and play for the team. It’s the stuff of dreams. Sachin paaji was there in the stands. It’s very difficult for me to express it. My life partner, my hero - he’s sitting there. And all these fans at the Wankhede. To get to 400 is amazing.”