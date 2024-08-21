Kolkata doctor rape-murder case LIVE updates: Indian-origin doctors write to Mamata, call incident a ‘systemic failure’
The Supreme Court on Tuesday criticised the West Bengal government for using their power to silence peaceful protests and questioned them for mishandling the case.
The court formed a 10-member national taskforce to ensure the safety of medical professionals while hearing a case related to the RG Kar hospital incident.
The Indian Medical Association welcomed the court's intervention to ensure safety for medical personnel and announced that it will collaborate with the committee appointed by the court on issues related to security.
The CBI is expected to submit a status report on the crime as well as the mob vandalism which occurred at RG Kar hospital on August 22, during the next court hearing.
The bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, referred to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital on August 9 as “horrific” and “horrendous”. They also pointed out that the lack of safety for women at the workplace was akin to denying them equality.
The CJI also noted that this was not just about one crime but a systemic issue that needed to be addressed in time. He said, “As more and more women join the work force.....the nation cannot wait another rape for things to change on the ground.”
Meanwhile, Congress workers in Siliguri held a candlelight march to protest and demand justice from the government in the case.
The post-mortem examination report of the woman doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here, revealed that her death was primarily due to "manual strangulation associated with smothering".
The report also mentioned that the doctor had 16 external and nine internal injury marks.
Durga Devi, mother-in-law of accused Sanjoy Roy, suggested the involvement of more people in the crime as she said that Roy could not have done it alone.
In an official statement the CBI debunked a viral fake letter claiming to be from a person investigating the crime.
The statement said, "A fake letter in the name of a person named Dr Akash Nag and claiming to be DIG, Joint Director, Crime Branch, Kolkata under the official banner "Central Bureau of Investigation, Office of the Deputy Inspector General, Anti-Corruption Branch, Kolkata" and addressed to Union Home Secretary is circulating in Social Media through WhatsApp, etc., about the case related to rape and murder of a trainee doctor of RG Kar Hospital, Kolkata."
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said it is shocking that a democratically elected government which came to power on 'Maa Mati Manush' (Mother, land and people) slogan has become "deaf to the cries" of justice of its people.
He also said the attitude of the Bengal government was insensitive, stating, “the world has been witness to the insensitivity of the state government, the 'don't care' attitude, and the unsuccessful effort to hide evidence.”
Congress workers in West Bengal's Siliguri on Tuesday organised a candle march as a protest against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.
The protestors were seen carrying posters demanding justice for rape victims. Many people including youngsters participated in the march that was held on Tuesday evening.
Indian-origin doctors addressed an open letter to chief minister Mamata Banerjee asking her to ensure the safety of medical professionals after the "systemic failure" that led to the RG Kar incident.
The doctors also asked the CM to provide swift justice to the family and ensure such an incident is not repeated.