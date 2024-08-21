Kolkata doctor rape-murder case LIVE updates: Indian-origin doctors write to Mamata, call incident a ‘systemic failure’

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case LIVE updates: Indian-origin doctors, in an open letter, asked chief minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure safety of doctors (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case LIVE updates: Indian-origin doctors wrote an open letter to chief minister Mamata Banerjee asking her to ensure the safety of medical professionals after the “systemic failure” that led to the RG Kar incident. The doctors also asked the chief minister to provide swift justice to the family and ensure such an incident is not repeated....Read More

The Supreme Court on Tuesday criticised the West Bengal government for using their power to silence peaceful protests and questioned them for mishandling the case.

The court formed a 10-member national taskforce to ensure the safety of medical professionals while hearing a case related to the RG Kar hospital incident.

The Indian Medical Association welcomed the court's intervention to ensure safety for medical personnel and announced that it will collaborate with the committee appointed by the court on issues related to security.

The CBI is expected to submit a status report on the crime as well as the mob vandalism which occurred at RG Kar hospital on August 22, during the next court hearing.

The bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, referred to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital on August 9 as “horrific” and “horrendous”. They also pointed out that the lack of safety for women at the workplace was akin to denying them equality.

The CJI also noted that this was not just about one crime but a systemic issue that needed to be addressed in time. He said, “As more and more women join the work force.....the nation cannot wait another rape for things to change on the ground.”

Meanwhile, Congress workers in Siliguri held a candlelight march to protest and demand justice from the government in the case.