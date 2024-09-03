Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Mamata Banerjee hails 'Aparajita' anti-rape bill, demands resignations of PM Modi, Amit Shah

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee spoke on the 'Aparajita' anti-rape bill tabled in the state assembly on Tuesday. The West Bengal CM hailed the state anti-rape bill as "model and historic". West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI file)

Titled the 'Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024,' the legislation aims to strengthen protections for women and children by revising and introducing new provisions related to rape and sexual offences.

Stating that rape is a curse against humanity and social reforms required to stop such crimes, the Bengal CM said the Opposition should ask governor CV Ananda Bose to sign the Aparajita bill. “It is our responsibility to enact it after that,” Mamata Banerjee said in the assembly.

Mamata Banerjee also demanded resignations Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of states – where the incidents of rape and sexual abuse were reported recently – for allegedly failing to implement effective legislations to safeguard women.

“Through this bill, we have tried to plug the loopholes that exist in the central legislation,” Mamata Banerjee said.

“Abnormally high crime rates against women in states like UP, Gujarat. But tortured women in Bengal are getting justice in court,” the CM said.

Bengal assembly unanimously passes anti-rape bill

The West Bengal Assembly later unanimously passed the anti-rape Bill after Opposition lend full support to it. The proposed amendments to the Bill moved by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, were, however, not accepted by the House.

The draft legislation seeks capital punishment for persons convicted of rape if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state.