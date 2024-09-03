Protest by doctors demanding resignation of Kolkata police commissioner continues

The sit-in protest by junior doctors, which began from Monday evening in central Kolkata, continued on Tuesday morning with protestors demanding the resignation of the city’s police chief over the RG Kar alleged rape and murder case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing into the twin cases of alleged rape and murder of the trainee doctor. (HT photo)

On Monday, hundreds of junior doctors from various medical colleges organised a rally to Lalbazar in the afternoon demanding the resignation of Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal. The doctors started a sit-in near Lalbazar when the rally was stopped by the police. The protests continued overnight and continued on Tuesday morning.

“Either the police will have to allow us to reach Lalbazar where we will meet the police commissioner and demand his resignation, or he will have to come and meet us at the sit-in site. Else this sit-in will continue,” said a protestor.

Junior doctors have been on strike demanding justice for the trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

“Evidence was tampered. The hospital was ransacked on August 14. The police chief has to take responsibility and step down,” said a protestor.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing into the twin cases of alleged rape and murder of the trainee doctor and alleged financial irregularities in the hospital arrested the former principal Dr Sandip Ghosh late on Monday along with three others.

“This is a moral victory. We have a few more demands including termination of service of Dr Ghosh, resignation of police commissioner, transparent investigation and justice for the victim. Unless these demands are met the cease work will continue,” Aniket Mahata, a junior doctor told media persons.

Meanwhile, chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led government is likely to table the Aparajita Women, Child (West Bengal Criminal Law Amendment) Bill 2024 in the state legislative assembly on Tuesday.

The bill seeks capital punishment for the guilty in rape cases.