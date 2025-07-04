‘He molested me too’: Kolkata gangrape accused Monojit ‘Mango’ faces allegations from another student

Another student come out with allegations of molestation against Monojit Mishra, the main accused in last month's gangrape case at South Calcutta Law College. This student, who is in her second year of law degree, told a TV channel that college alumnus Monojit Mishra, who goes by ‘Mango dada’ among his influence groups, molested and threatened her two years ago. 'History-sheeter' Monojit Mishra faces charges of molestation, theft, vandalism before Kolkata student gangrape case(X, PTI)

According to her telephonic conversation with India Today TV, her assault in October 2023 was similar in modus operandi to last month's case. She was locked in a room and molested by Mishra, she alleged, son after her fellow students and she had attended an event organised by Mishra.

'Pulled me by hair, started undressing me…'

She recounted how, as her father called her during the event, she stepped into a nearby vacant room at that venue to speak with him. "Just as I was about to step out [after the call], I saw Monojit enter and lock the door from inside. He was visibly drunk and had also consumed ‘weed’ (marijuana). I asked him to let me leave, but he ignored me and kept coming closer," the student, in her second year of law degree now, told the channel.

Mishra, who is a former youth wing leader of West Bengal's ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC), assaulted her inside the room when “other students were dancing and enjoying themselves" outside. He used a remote control that he was carrying to turn up the music volume outside to muffle her cries, she said.

"He pulled me by my hair, and dragged me to the balcony of the room… started undressing me… Fortunately, a senior female student began knocking on the door, and in a hurry, he fled the room," she further told the channel.

Several alleged criminal activities by Monojit Mishra have come to light since the gangrape case was filed, as victims have apparently gathered the courage to come out now that he is in the police net.

The premises of the South Calcutta Law College where a student was allegedly raped by her two seniors and a former student of the educational institute, in Kolkata.(PTI)

Probe moves forward in gangrape case

In the ongoing probe into the gangrape, police on Friday took the four arrested men for crime scene reconstruction. Besides Monojit Mishra, current students Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed, and security guard Pinaki Banerjee were taken to the campus early morning, around 4.30 am, and the process took four hours. The main accused are currently remanded to police custody till July 8.

The complaint by the victim in that case says Mishra called her to offer her a student union position. He then allegedly took her to a room adjacent to the college union office, where he forced himself on her after she rejected his advances and a marriage proposal.