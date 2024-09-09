Kolkata murder case: ‘Very shameful’, says BJP on Mamata's ‘conspiracy’ charge at Centre

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday criticised West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over her allegation against the Centre of conspiring over the public outcry in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata last month. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)

The rape and murder of the junior doctor in a seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9 has sparked nationwide protests. The case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said that Banerjee's remarks were "shameful" and demanded the chief minister's resignation.

“It is very shameful that today, when West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee should resign, instead of taking responsibility, she is making accusations. She is saying that all this is a conspiracy,” Poonawalla told ANI.

"Today, the Supreme Court said that there has been a delay of 14 hours in filing the FIR, is SC part of the conspiracy?...She has no right to hold the post..."

During the hearing in the Supreme Court on Monday, a bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud, noted that there was a clear delay of at least 14 hours in the filing of the first information report (FIR) in the case. He pointed out that this raised serious concerns about the investigation process.

The court also expressed concern over the absence of a key document needed for the medic's postmortem and directed the CBI to investigate.

The apex court also directed the immediate removal of photographs of the victim from all social media platforms to protect the dignity and privacy of the deceased.

What Mamata Banerjee said



West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the Centre was conspiring over public outcry involving the rape and murder of a doctor at a state-run hospital last month. She also accused some left parties of being involved in it too.

"I have never offered money to the deceased doctor's family, this is nothing but slander. I have told the parents that if they wanted to do something in their daughter's memory, our government is with them. I know when to speak what," Banerjee said, according to PTI.

"This (protest following RG Kar incident) is definitely a conspiracy by the Centre and some Left parties are also involved in it. Some people are taking advantage of the turmoil in the neighbouring country. They have forgotten that India and Bangladesh are separate nations," she said.