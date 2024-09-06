Kolkata rape-murder case: Sandip Ghosh's aide detained after ED raid; BJP's ‘chakka jam’ in Bengal | 10 points

West Bengal continues to be embroiled in protests following the horrific rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. On Friday, the West Bengal BJP ramped up its ongoing protests, organising a statewide "Chakka jam" (road blockade) in demand for justice and the resignation of chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Protesters voiced anger over the handling of the case and the alleged cover-up, calling for accountability from the government and the Kolkata police.

RG Kar Hospital former principal Sandip Ghosh's close associates Prasun Chatterjee being detained by ED from his residence, at Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024.(PTI)