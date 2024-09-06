Kolkata rape-murder case: Sandip Ghosh's aide detained after ED raid; BJP's ‘chakka jam’ in Bengal | 10 points
ED sleuths carried out raids on the residences of Sandip Ghosh and three of his associates in connection with alleged financial irregularities.
West Bengal continues to be embroiled in protests following the horrific rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. On Friday, the West Bengal BJP ramped up its ongoing protests, organising a statewide "Chakka jam" (road blockade) in demand for justice and the resignation of chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Protesters voiced anger over the handling of the case and the alleged cover-up, calling for accountability from the government and the Kolkata police.
Also Read | Kolkata's RG Kar hospital doctor wasn't gangraped, Sanjay Roy only suspect, finds CBI: Report
Here are the top developments in the Kolkata rape-murder case:
- BJP workers organised a "Chakka jam" across Kolkata and several districts, blocking key roads for an hour. Demonstrators, including BJP members and supporters, burned tyres and carried placards, calling for justice for the victim and the resignation of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
- In Kolkata, protesters blocked roads in areas like Shyambazar, Lake Town, VIP Road, Salt Lake, Karunamoyee, Behala, and Rajpur, among others from 1 pm to 2 pm. Similar protests were held in Birbhum, Paschim Bardhaman and Paschim Medinpur districts, where tyres were burnt, causing brief disruption to traffic movement, reported PTI.
- BJP leaders accused Kolkata police of attempting to destroy evidence in the case. The family of the victim reportedly faced pressure from authorities, with claims of a hurried cremation and bribe offers to keep silent about the circumstances of the death.
- BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Kolkata police of pressuring the victim’s family and attempting to cover up the case. He also hit out at Banerjee, who holds the home and health portfolios, for not taking responsibility and demanded her resignation.
- The Enforcement Directorate (ED) detained Prashun Chatterjee, a close aide of the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh. The detention followed a seven-hour search operation at his residence in Subhashgram, Kolkata, linked to alleged financial irregularities during Ghosh’s tenure.
- ED raids were also carried out at Sandip Ghosh's residence in Kolkata and other locations. These raids are part of a probe into financial misconduct under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) connected to Ghosh’s time as the college's principal.
- The raids were carried out at Ghosh's residence in Beliaghata and at two locations in Howrah and Subhasgram. All four are already in CBI custody.
- Former deputy superintendent of the hospital, Dr Akhtar Ali, had raised suspicions that the victim may have been aware of financial irregularities during Sandip Ghosh’s tenure and could have been killed for threatening to expose them.
- The Supreme Court rejected a plea by Sandip Ghosh seeking to be included in a petition regarding financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College. The court noted that as an accused, Ghosh has no legal standing to intervene in the public interest litigation.
- Senior TMC leader Derek O’Brien questioned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the status of the charge-sheet in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case. "When is CBI filing a charge-sheet in the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case and putting the accused on trial? When?" he posted on X.
With inputs from agencies
