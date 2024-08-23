Kolkata rape-murder case: ‘State police tried to misguide us…we have faith in CBI probe,’ says victim's father | Updates

Kolkata rape-murder case: The parents of the 31-year-old trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital expressed their belief in the CBI investigation and accused the West Bengal Police of attempting to “misguide the case,” alleging that the police have not conducted a thorough investigation. The victim's father, speaking to news agency PTI, said that the state government is “trying to hide something” and “shield someone,” as he believes that such a serious crime could not have been committed by one person alone. Doctors and nursing staff participate in a huge mass rally near RG Kar Medical College and Hospital protesting against rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. (File)(PTI)

“The Kolkata Police tried to misguide us in the case... We have confidence in the CBI probe,” the victim’s father stated.

They mentioned that they might participate in the demonstration organised by students at the state-run hospital where their daughter's body was discovered earlier this month.

“From the outset, we felt the (state) administration and police were trying to shield someone, trying to hide something as one person cannot be involved in such a crime,” the father said during a press interaction at their residence in North 24 Parganas district. The victim’s mother added that they found Commissioner of Kolkata Police Vineet Goyal’s comments unconvincing. “We felt they were not carrying out investigations in a comprehensive manner. They were in a hurry,” she remarked.

“We hope any racket active in RG Kar will be unearthed and actions taken,” the mother said when asked about the ongoing investigation.

The rape and murder of the trainee doctor have sparked widespread outrage and protests in cities including Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai, and Kolkata, with demands for justice for the victim and punishment for the perpetrators.

Here are the latest updates on the probe

- The victim's father mentioned that he has been unable to speak with former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh, who is under investigation, regarding the incident that occurred on August 9. He noted that Ghosh called them on the day of the incident but was advised by students not to visit the scene. Although Ghosh did come to the location, he did not speak with them.

- When asked if they would approach the Supreme Court regarding the irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, he said, “We will consider it if necessary. We have not yet made a decision.”

- The Sealdah Court has remanded the main accused, Sanjay Roy, in the rape and murder case of the postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to 14 days of judicial custody. He will remain in custody until September 6, 2024, under the supervision of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

- The Sealdah Court has also approved the polygraph tests for former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh and five others related to the case. The five others include four doctors who had dinner with the deceased and one civic volunteer.

-The Calcutta High Court has assigned the CBI to investigate irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and also the case involving former deputy superintendent Akhtar Ali. Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj has ordered the SIT to transfer the investigation documents to the CBI by 10 am on August 24. The CBI is to report the progress of the investigation to the High Court in three weeks, with a report due on September 17.

- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protested on Friday demanding justice for the rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor. Protesters chanted “We want justice,” and BJP leader Dilip Ghosh called for West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation, claiming justice cannot be achieved unless she steps down.

- On Tuesday, the Supreme Court directed that the security of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital be handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) while addressing the suo motu case of the trainee doctor’s rape and murder.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)