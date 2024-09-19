Kolkata rape-murder case: Talks between Bengal govt, docs fail to resolve stalemate

The second round of talks between agitating junior doctors and officials of the West Bengal government failed to resolve the impasse due to the RG Kar issue on Wednesday night despite the meeting taking place on a "positive note", following the state government's refusal to hand over written minutes of the talks, the doctors alleged. Junior doctors during a press conference before a delegation leaves for Nabanna (State Secretariat) to meet West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant (PTI Photo)(PTI)

The stirring medics announced that they would continue with their agitation and 'cease work' till the government issues written directives on the safety and security measures for doctors in state-run hospitals as agreed in the talks.

"While the talks went smoothly, the government refused to hand over signed and written minutes of the issues which were discussed. We are feeling let down and disappointed with the government's attitude. We will send an email tomorrow detailing our demands based on which the government has assured it will issue directives. We will continue our agitation till then," Dr Aniket Mahato, one of the agitating doctors, said.

The doctors maintained that although the government agreed on most of their demands and accepted them as legitimate, they stopped short of putting it down in writing.

Allegations of widespread corruption at government healthcare facilities and arm-twisting practices on students and trainee doctors compromising their safety and security on campuses by a section of power corridor personnel at state-run hospitals have also subsequently come to light, intensifying the clamour for action against the health secretary.

The meeting between Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and a delegation of 30 junior doctors started at the state secretariat, Nabanna, around 7.30 pm, an hour after the scheduled time fixed by the state, and lasted for over two hours, sources said.

The protesting medics were again accompanied by stenographers to record the minutes of the meeting. On Monday, during the meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her Kalighat residence, the agitators were accompanied by stenographers as well.

"We want the issue of safety and security in hospitals to be addressed. The chief minister had announced the formation of a task force, but there is no proper clarity on it. We want the state government to accept our legitimate demands," an agitating doctor said before leaving for the meeting venue.

The West Bengal government on Wednesday invited the junior doctors agitating over the RG Kar rape-murder incident for a meeting at the state secretariat at 6.30 pm, responding to their request for a fresh round of talks.

This was the second round of talks between the medics and the state government in 48 hours.