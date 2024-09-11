Kolkata rape-murder: Victim's father attacks Mamata Banerjee, says more people involved

The father of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder victim said on Tuesday that he wasn't "satisfied" with the role of chief minister Mamata Banerjee in the case. He claimed "she hasn't done any work". He also repeated his allegation that the crime wasn't committed by just one person. Kolkata: Junior doctors shout slogans as they sit on a dharna after the police stopped their protest march towards Swasthya Bhawan over the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder.(PTI)

"We are not satisfied with the role of the CM (Mamata Banerjee) in the case; that's why we went to the CBI. She hasn't done any work. One of the policemen came to our house, they said we had arrested Sanjay Roy and he would be produced in fast track court and get a death sentence. But the incident that happened with my daughter was not the work of just one person. We have been saying this since the start that persons from the department were involved in this," he told ANI on Tuesday.

The doctor was found raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9. The police arrested a civic volunteer named Sanjay Roy for allegedly murdering the woman.

The victim's family has been claiming more than one person was involved in the crime.

The CBI, which has been probing the rape and murder case, hasn't thus far found evidence of gang rape.

The victim's mother also attacked Mamata Banerjee over her Durga Puja remarks.

"Maybe she will take people to celebrate, in her capacity but we think no one will celebrate Durga Puja this year. If someone celebrates, they will not be celebrating with happiness. Because all the people of Bengal and the country consider my daughter their daughter," he added.

On September 9, Banerjee encouraged people to "return to festivities".

In response, the victim's mother expressed that this request seemed inhuman to her.

"Durga Puja is celebrated in my house too; my daughter used to handle it herself. But Durga Puja will never be celebrated in my house again. The light in my home is out. How can I ask people to return to the festival?" she said.

She further questioned, "If such an incident had happened in the Chief Minister's family, would she have said this?"

The CBI is also investigating why the hospital authorities initially told the victim's family that she died by suicide.

The woman's death sparked a massive agitation in Kolkata. On Tuesday, the protesting doctors defied the Supreme Court's direction and deadline to return to work.

With inputs from ANI