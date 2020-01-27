e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Kolkata woman kills 2-month-old daughter; cops suspect post-natal depression

Kolkata woman kills 2-month-old daughter; cops suspect post-natal depression

The woman, a housewife, had claimed that a man had barged into her second floor-flat when she was alone.

india Updated: Jan 27, 2020 10:46 IST
Kolkata
Kolkata
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Police recovered the infant’s body late on Sunday from a manhole behind the family’s apartment in Beliaghata in east Kolkata.
Police recovered the infant’s body late on Sunday from a manhole behind the family’s apartment in Beliaghata in east Kolkata. (Shutterstock)
         

A 35-year-old woman was arrested on Monday for allegedly strangling her two-month-old daughter in Kolkata after she said the baby was kidnapped by an unidentified man.

Police recovered the infant’s body late on Sunday from a manhole behind the family’s apartment in Beliaghata in east Kolkata.

The woman has confessed to having killed the child, police said.

“We have arrested the woman Sandhya Malo on charges of killing her baby Sanaya Malo. She claimed that she was tired of the baby and killed her. Further investigation is on,” Ajoy Prasad, deputy commissioner (eastern suburban division), said.

The woman, a housewife, had claimed that a man had barged into her second floor-flat when she was alone.

She said she fell unconscious after he pushed her and later found her daughter missing. The family raised a hue and cry and a search was initiated.

The woman allegedly strangled the infant with a tape.

When the police interrogated the woman they found some inconsistencies in her statements but later she confessed to the crime after sustained questioning, officials said.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman killed the child because of post-natal depression. We could be taking the help of a psychiatrist if necessary,” a senior police officer said.

tags
top news
‘Dictatorship at its peak’: Chandrashekhar Azad on forcibly being sent back to Delhi
‘Dictatorship at its peak’: Chandrashekhar Azad on forcibly being sent back to Delhi
In revised push, govt announces plans to sell entire stake in Air India
In revised push, govt announces plans to sell entire stake in Air India
‘Grave situation’: China races to contain Coronavirus as death toll shoots up to 80
‘Grave situation’: China races to contain Coronavirus as death toll shoots up to 80
Facebook blames Apple for Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ phone hack
Facebook blames Apple for Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ phone hack
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
Bugatti touts green ambitions while storming full speed ahead
Bugatti touts green ambitions while storming full speed ahead
Indian Americans hold anti-CAA protests in 30 US cities on Republic Day
Indian Americans hold anti-CAA protests in 30 US cities on Republic Day
The Constitution at 70 | The Big Picture
The Constitution at 70 | The Big Picture
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news