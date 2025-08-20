Kolkata-bound Alliance Air flight returns midway after technical snag, emergency enforced at Guwahati airport

An Alliance Air flight bound for Kolkata returned to Guwahati from midway after a technical snag was discovered, officials said Wednesday. An airport spokesperson stated that the crew and passengers of the flight were safe.(Representational)

A “full-scale emergency” was enforced at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport following the diversion, PTI reported.

“Following the diversion of a GAU-CCU flight due to a technical snag, a full emergency was declared at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati, at 1.42 pm on August 20,” an airport spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson further stated that the crew and passengers of the flight were safe, adding that they had been provided necessary support upon landing. “Passengers were safely deboarded and assisted by terminal staffers. While the airline coordinated alternative onward travel for the passengers, LGBIA's terminal operations team remained on standby to provide all necessary support,” the spokesperson said.

The flight had taken off from the Guwahati airport for Kolkata at 1.09 pm, PTI quoted an airport source as saying. The airport spokesperson said that the flight had landed safely at 2.27 pm, with the emergency being withdrawn at 2:40 pm.

The airport statement further said that flight operations had not been impacted due to the incident.