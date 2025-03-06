Kota Medical College student dies by suicide

A final-year student at Kota Medical College in Rajasthan died by suicide, police said on Thursday even as his father alleged that the institution was harassing him. The student’s parents told police that he was not being allowed to sit for exams. (HT PHOTO)

Mohanlal, a local police officer, said, the student from Jaipur was found hanging from the fan in his hostel room on Wednesday night. Police found a suicide note in which the student apologised to his parents for being unable to fulfil their dream of becoming a doctor.

Mohanlal said the student’s parents told police that he was not being allowed to sit for exams. “We are investigating the case from all angles,” he said.

The student’s father said his son cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and was admitted to the Kota Medical College in 2019. “The college failed him in the first exam. We filed a case and got the answer sheets examined. When the result was declared after 7-8 months, he cleared the exam. He then cleared the second-year exam but was caught cheating in the third-year exam. He was out of the college for the last 18 months. He recently met the college administration but they harassed him due to which he took this step.”

Kota Medical College principal Sangeeta Saxena, who met the student’s parents, said the student was caught cheating during an exam after which he was debarred for a year. “Two of his exams were also cancelled. We are inquiring if he was eligible to appear in the exams and have constituted a team to look into the allegations of his father. We have lost a doctor and his parents have lost a son.”