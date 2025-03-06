Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kota Medical College student dies by suicide

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 06, 2025 04:02 PM IST

Mohanlal, a local police officer, said that the student from Jaipur was found hanging from the fan in his hostel room on Wednesday night

A final-year student at Kota Medical College in Rajasthan died by suicide, police said on Thursday even as his father alleged that the institution was harassing him.

The student’s parents told police that he was not being allowed to sit for exams. (HT PHOTO)
The student’s parents told police that he was not being allowed to sit for exams. (HT PHOTO)

Mohanlal, a local police officer, said, the student from Jaipur was found hanging from the fan in his hostel room on Wednesday night. Police found a suicide note in which the student apologised to his parents for being unable to fulfil their dream of becoming a doctor.

Mohanlal said the student’s parents told police that he was not being allowed to sit for exams. “We are investigating the case from all angles,” he said.

The student’s father said his son cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and was admitted to the Kota Medical College in 2019. “The college failed him in the first exam. We filed a case and got the answer sheets examined. When the result was declared after 7-8 months, he cleared the exam. He then cleared the second-year exam but was caught cheating in the third-year exam. He was out of the college for the last 18 months. He recently met the college administration but they harassed him due to which he took this step.”

Kota Medical College principal Sangeeta Saxena, who met the student’s parents, said the student was caught cheating during an exam after which he was debarred for a year. “Two of his exams were also cancelled. We are inquiring if he was eligible to appear in the exams and have constituted a team to look into the allegations of his father. We have lost a doctor and his parents have lost a son.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On