Kovind to arrive in Patna today for Bihar assembly centenary celebrations

President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in Patna on Wednesday for a two-day visit to Bihar for the centenary celebrations of the state assembly building on Thursday. The building hosted the inaugural session of the joint Bihar and Orissa Provincial Council on February 7, 1921.

Kovind will address the Bihar assembly members and visit the Takht Harmandir Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, and the Mahavir Mandir.

Bihar assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha called the centenary year celebrations a memorable event and a reminder of the glorious traditions of the legislature.

Kovind was the Bihar governor before he became the President in 2017. Soon after he was sworn in as the President, he visited the state to launch Bihar’s third phase of the agriculture road map. Later, he visited the state for the convocation ceremonies at Rajendra Agriculture University and NIT Patna and the international Dharma-Dhamma conference at Rajgir.

Kovind will also lay the foundation of Shatabdi Stambh (centenary column) being built to showcase Bihar’s history and plant sapling of Bodhi tree during his two-visit to the state.