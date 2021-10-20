Home / India News / Kovind to arrive in Patna today for Bihar assembly centenary celebrations
india news

Kovind to arrive in Patna today for Bihar assembly centenary celebrations

Bihar assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha called the centenary year celebrations a memorable event and a reminder of the glorious traditions of the legislature
President Ram Nath Kovind was the Bihar governor before he became the President in 2017. (PTI Photo)
President Ram Nath Kovind was the Bihar governor before he became the President in 2017. (PTI Photo)
Updated on Oct 20, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Copy Link
By Arun Kumar

President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in Patna on Wednesday for a two-day visit to Bihar for the centenary celebrations of the state assembly building on Thursday. The building hosted the inaugural session of the joint Bihar and Orissa Provincial Council on February 7, 1921.

Kovind will address the Bihar assembly members and visit the Takht Harmandir Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, and the Mahavir Mandir.

Bihar assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha called the centenary year celebrations a memorable event and a reminder of the glorious traditions of the legislature.

Also Read | Bihar bypolls: Eye on Tarapur, JD(U) inducts son of veteran politician

Kovind was the Bihar governor before he became the President in 2017. Soon after he was sworn in as the President, he visited the state to launch Bihar’s third phase of the agriculture road map. Later, he visited the state for the convocation ceremonies at Rajendra Agriculture University and NIT Patna and the international Dharma-Dhamma conference at Rajgir.

Kovind will also lay the foundation of Shatabdi Stambh (centenary column) being built to showcase Bihar’s history and plant sapling of Bodhi tree during his two-visit to the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out