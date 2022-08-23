Home / India News / KTR hits out at Shah for calling Telangana govt as ‘anti-farmer’

KTR hits out at Shah for calling Telangana govt as ‘anti-farmer’

india news
Updated on Aug 23, 2022 12:30 AM IST

Shah, who addressed a public meeting in Munugode on Sunday, accused the Chandrasekhar Rao-led government of being “anti-farmer”, and plunging Telangana into a debt trap despite over “ ₹2-lakh crore help” from the Central government.

Referring to Amit Shah criticising the TRS government for not joining the Centre’s ‘Fasal Bima Yojana’, K T Rama Rao claimed that the BJP government in Gujarat too had rejected the scheme earlier. (HT Archives)
Referring to Amit Shah criticising the TRS government for not joining the Centre’s ‘Fasal Bima Yojana’, K T Rama Rao claimed that the BJP government in Gujarat too had rejected the scheme earlier. (HT Archives)
ByPress Trust of India

Hyderabad

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K T Rama Rao on Monday took exception to Union home minister Amit Shah calling the Telangana government as “anti-farmer” and claimed the state dispensation’s ‘Rythu Bandhu’ investment support scheme is a role model even for the Centre.

Rama Rao questioned who had apologised to the farmers of the nation after facing their wrath over the now-repealed farm laws and after losing nearly 700 valuable lives.

“Amit shah Ji calling Hon’ble CM KCR Garu “Anti-farmer” is joke of the century. Who copied KCR’s brainchild “Rythu Bandhu” & rebranded it as PM-Kisan?,” Rama Rao, son of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tweeted.

Referring to Shah criticising the TRS government for not joining the Centre’s ‘Fasal Bima Yojana’, Rama Rao claimed that the BJP government in Gujarat too had rejected the scheme earlier.

Shah, who addressed a public meeting in Munugode on Sunday, accused the Chandrasekhar Rao-led government of being “anti-farmer”, and plunging Telangana into a debt trap despite over “ 2-lakh crore help” from the Central government.

At the meeting where former Congress legislator from Munugode K Rajgopal Reddy joined the BJP, Shah said it marks the countdown of the fall of the incumbent government in Telangana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out