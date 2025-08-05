2 dead, 3 injured in scuffle amid crowding at MP's Kubreshwar Dham Temple

At least two persons have been killed and three others have been injured in a scuffle due to crowding at the Kubreshwar Dham Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore on Tuesday, the police said. Police said that 2 people have been killed in the incident.(REUTERS)

The incident occurred around 12 noon when a large number of devotees gathered to take part in the Kanwar Yatra, an official said.

As per the eyewitness, a scuffle broke out because of overcrowding, leaving 2 people dead and several injured. The injured persons were rushed to a hospital.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sunita Rawat confirmed the deaths of two persons and said that efforts are on to identify them.

The incident occurred during a Kanwar Yatra, which is scheduled for Wednesday. Devotees arrived in large numbers for the yatra.

For the unversed, Kubreshwar Dham is associated with noted religious preacher Pandit Pradip Mishra.