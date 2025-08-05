Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
2 dead, 3 injured in scuffle amid crowding at MP's Kubreshwar Dham Temple

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 05, 2025 02:57 pm IST

As per the police, a scuffle broke out due to overcrowding at the Kubreshwar Dham Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Tuesday.

At least two persons have been killed and three others have been injured in a scuffle due to crowding at the Kubreshwar Dham Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore on Tuesday, the police said.

Police said that 2 people have been killed in the incident.(REUTERS)
The incident occurred around 12 noon when a large number of devotees gathered to take part in the Kanwar Yatra, an official said.

As per the eyewitness, a scuffle broke out because of overcrowding, leaving 2 people dead and several injured. The injured persons were rushed to a hospital.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sunita Rawat confirmed the deaths of two persons and said that efforts are on to identify them.

The incident occurred during a Kanwar Yatra, which is scheduled for Wednesday. Devotees arrived in large numbers for the yatra.

For the unversed, Kubreshwar Dham is associated with noted religious preacher Pandit Pradip Mishra.

