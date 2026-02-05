Kangpokpi lawmaker Nemcha Kipgen on Wednesday became the first Kuki-Zo person to become deputy chief minister of Manipur but took oath virtually from Manipur Bhavan in New Delhi. Kukis launch protests after woman from community becomes dy CM

Kigpen’s swearing-in came a day after influential Kuki civil society groups objected to her joining the government that is led by Yumnam Khemchand Singh, a Meitei leader.

In the hill district of Churachandpur, dominated by Kukis, security forces fortified the residences of two Kuki-Zo lawmakers — LM Khaute and Ngursanglur Sanate. They did not take oath as ministers but accompanied Singh to Imphal to state claim to form the government.

Kipgen didn’t respond to calls and text messages.

“There were meetings held in Kangpokpi throughout the day. Many groups issued statements to protest and oppose the Kuki-Zo leaders joining the government under a Meitei CM and the headquarters in Imphal. This could be one reason why she did not immediately visit Imphal,” said a BJP functionary.

“In fact in these last two years even when Biren Singh was the CM, the Kuki-Zo MLAs had not resigned but worked from Delhi, Aizawl or districts such as Churachandpur and Kangpokpi,” the functionary, who asked not to be named, added.

Kuki Inpi Manipur, an umbrella body of Kuki-Zo groups, condemned the government formation.

“The Kuki Inpi Manipur is vehemently opposed to any Kuki-Zo MLA joining such a government. Any Kuki-Zo MLA who chooses to do so must come clean before the public and explain why they have decided to join despite being bound by the Guwahati Conclave resolution adopted earlier. Such MLAs must take full responsibility for their actions. In the event of the formation of such a government tonight, the Kuki Inpi Manipur will be compelled to curtail all political activities of any political party in Kuki-Zo areas,” the group said in a statement.

The Kuki-Zo Council, too, issued a statement warning the lawmakers. “KZC clarifies that any Kuki-Zo MLA who chooses to disregard the collective decision of not participating in the formation of the Manipur government will be doing so in their individual capacity, and KZC shall not be held accountable for the consequences arising from such unilateral decisions.”

Amid protests by civil society groups in Churachandpur, the district administration on Wednesday reached the residences of the two Kuki-Zo MLAs and fortified the complex.

“Top officers from police, Assam Rifles and CRPF reached the houses to provide security. The district is on high alert because there are groups who are not happy because of them joining the government. Their photos were also circulated on social media. Additional forces were brought to Churachandpur. The teams are prepared to deal with any untoward situation on the ground,” a senior security force officer said, requesting anonymity.

HT reported on Wednesday that Kigpen’s husband Thangboi Kipgen represents not just the Kuki-Zo community but also militant groups that have a suspension of operations pact with the Centre. “Her husband is also the leader of the Kuki National Front (KNF), an influential SoO group in a peace pact with the Centre. The SoO groups, which have significant influence among Kuki-Zo people, will have representation in the cabinet. The NPF leader, who is from a neutral community, will also be a good move,” a BJP member said.