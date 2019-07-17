Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case: A timeline

The Hague-based International Court of Justice will deliver its verdict on Wednesday in the case relating to former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is facing the death sentence by a Pakistani military court for his alleged involvement in spying.

The president of the top United Nations court Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf will read the decision at 6.30pm India time.

Here is the timeline of the Kulbhushan Jadhav case:

March 3, 2016: Pakistani authorities arrest Kulbhushan Jadhav in Balochistan on charges of espionage and involvement in subversive activities.

March 25, 2016: India informed about the arrest. New Delhi seeks consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav on the same day and repeatedly after that.

May 8, 2017: India institutes proceedings in the International Court of Justice against Pakistan for egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963.

May 9, 2017: ICJ sends an urgent communication to Pakistan’s prime minister, and called upon Pakistan, to act in such a way, pending court’s decision “to act in such a way as will enable any order the Court may make… to have its appropriate effects”.

May 15, 2017: ICJ hears India’s request for provisional measures. Pakistan asks the court to reject the request.

May 18, 2017: ICJ unanimously issues a binding order indicating provisional measures asked by India to take all measures to prevent the execution of Jadhav pending final judgment of the court.

June 13, 2017: ICJ fixes September 13 and December 13 as the deadlines for India’s memorial and Pakistan’s counter-memorial respectively.

September 13, 2017: India files its memorial, the first round of written pleadings

December 13, 2017: Pakistan files its counter-memorial or the first written pleadings

Dec 19, 2017: India seeks three months’ time to file a reply

December 25, 2017: Jadhav meets his mother and wife after Pakistan allow them to see him “in light of Islamic traditions and based on purely humanitarian grounds.”

January 5, 2018: Pakistan opposes India’s request

Jan 17, 2018: ICJ accepts India’s request and gives three months’ time to both India and Pakistan to file their second round of written pleadings. April 17 and July 17 fixed as deadlines for India’s reply and Pakistan’s rejoinder respectively.

April 17, 2018: India files its second round of reply in the court

July 17, 2018: Pakistan files its rejoinder

February 18-21, 2019: Final hearings takes place in the ICJ. The court says its president Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf will read the decision at 6:30pm India time on July 17.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 13:56 IST