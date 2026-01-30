Kuwait-Delhi IndiGo flight with 180 on board diverted to Ahmedabad after a bomb threat

An IndiGo flight operating from Kuwait to Delhi was diverted to the Ahmedabad airport on Friday morning after a bomb threat was reported on board, with the aircraft carrying 180 passengers landing at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport as a “precautionary measure”. According to airport authorities quoted by PTI, nothing suspicious has been found on board the IndiGo plane yet. (PTI)

The aircraft landed safely at the Ahmedabad Airport at around 6.40 AM with 180 passengers on board, an airport official quoted by PTI said.

According to the airport authorities, the flight was diverted to Ahmedabad as a precautionary measure after a passenger found a handwritten note on a piece of paper claiming the presence of a bomb inside the aircraft.

After being informed of the threat, the pilot alerted air traffic control, and the aircraft was diverted to Ahmedabad. All passengers were safely evacuated upon landing. Security personnel and airport staff then carried out a thorough search of the aircraft.

"So far, no suspicious object has been recovered. The flight may take off after getting a final go-ahead," an airport official said.

What did IndiGo say about the incident? In a statement, IndiGo said its flight 6E 1232, operating from Kuwait to Delhi, was diverted to Ahmedabad after a security threat was detected on board.

“IndiGo flight 6E 1232, operating from Kuwait to Delhi on 30 January 2026, was diverted to Ahmedabad after a security threat was noticed onboard. The relevant authorities were immediately informed, and all the mandated protocols were followed. The aircraft was cleared after all necessary checks, and the flight will depart shortly,” an IndiGo spokesperson said in a statement.

We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and tried our best to minimise it by offering them refreshments, meals and sharing regular updates. As always, the safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft are our topmost priorities," the statement added.