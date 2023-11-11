close_game
News / India News /Kya main sabka dulhabhai hoon’: Owaisi on nikahnama poster; 'Modi photo not working'

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Nov 11, 2023 03:53 PM IST

Congress in a poster has now shown PM Modi as the puppeteer pulling the strings of Owaisi and KCR.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi sarcastically reacted to the BJP's nikahnama poster projecting him as a Qazi solemnising the marriage between the Congress and the TRS in the upcoming election and said PM Modi's photo is not working for the BJP. "Kya main sabka dulha bhai hoon? Kya main sabka bhaijaan hoon? (Am I everyone's groom or brother?). BJP has made a cartoon in which I am the Qazi in the wedding of the Congress and the BRS. I got to know PM Modi's photo is not working for the BJP and so they have put my photo," Owaisi said. "At this age, my photo is on the wedding card. You should have put the photo of a person who is unmarried," Owaisi said.

Owaisi reacted to BJP's poster of showing him as Qazi in the wedding of the Congress and the BRS.
The BJP recently made a cartoon of Owaisi where Owaisi is inviting everyone to the nikah of the BRS and the Congress. "Yes, it is no longer a private affair," the caption read.

The poster war went up a notch higher on Saturday with the Congress installing puppets of PM Modi, Owaisi and chief minister KCR where PM Modi is seen as the puppeteer pulling the strings of KCR and Owaisi.

The Congress has now put up these installations at Hyderabad's Begumpet.
AIMIM will be contesting in nine seats -- Akbaruddin Owaisi from Chandrayangutta, Mir Zulfeqar Ali from Charminar, Jaffar Hussain Mehraj from Yakutpura, Mohd Majid Hussain from Nampally, Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala from Malakpet, Kausar Mohiuddin from Karwan, Belli Ravi Yadav from Rajendranagar constituency, Muhammad Mubeen from Bahadurpura constituency and Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin, from Jubilee Hills.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest among the BJP, the BRS and the Congress. In 2018, BRS known as TRS won 88 of the 119 seats and the Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats.

