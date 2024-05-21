Kyrgyzstan violence: Parents urge Modi govt to ensure safe return of students

Parents of students from Madhya Pradesh studying in Kyrgyzstan have appealed to the central government to ensure the safe return of their children amid reports of conflicts between locals and foreigners in Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek. Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, has been witnessing massive mob violence for the last few days.(HT File)

In a conversation with PTI on Tuesday, Alka Solanki, whose son Raj is a medical student in the country, said, "My son is scared because of what has happened in the country in the last two days. I only want my son to return home safely with other students… They are scared," she said.

Another parent, Chen Singh Choudhary, whose son Yogesh is studying MBBS in Kyrgyzstan's capital, urged the prime minister to ensure the return of the students.

"We request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Mohan Yadav to ensure the safe return of the students" Choudhary told PTI.

"My son and other students are scared because of the situation in Bishkek. I want my son to return home safely," said Leena Sarathe, whose son Ravi is a third-year medical student.

As many as 15,000 Indian students are reportedly studying in Kyrgyzstan. India had earlier asked its students in Bishkek to stay indoors after fights broke out between some locals and foreigners in the country's capital. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also advised students to stay in regular touch with the Indian embassy.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Kyrgyzstan said it was in touch with the students, and the situation is calm.

“We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue,” the statement said. The embassy also provided a helpine number. “Our 24×7 contact number is 0555710041.”

The ministry of foreign affairs in Kyrgyzstan also said that the situation in Bishkek is under control.

Kyrgyzstan, a popular destination for education in the medical field, attracts a large number of students from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. In the past few days, Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, has been experiencing massive mob violence with foreign students, including those from India and Pakistan, facing threats from local residents.

According to local reports, the violence erupted following a brawl at a hostel between foreign students and locals, including Pakistanis and Egyptians. Videos of the brawl, which reportedly took place on May 13, went viral on social media.

(With inputs from PTI)