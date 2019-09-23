L&T to pay Rs 20 lakh compensation to kin of woman killed in freak mishap

india

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 19:08 IST

The Hyderabad metro rail on Monday announced a cash compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the family of K Mounika, a housewife who died when a part of a cement slab from a metro rail station fell on her head on Sunday.

Mounika, 26, from Kukatpally was standing under the metro rail station at Ameerpet to avoid being drenched in heavy rain when a sharp piece of cement plastering fell on her head, killing her on the spot.

While the Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities described it as a freak accident, it drew protests from the public who questioned the quality of the construction of metro rail stations that came into operation in November 2017.

Moved over the incident, Telangana municipal administration minister K T Rama Rao, directed the Metro Rail managing director NVS Reddy to get minute safety details checked thoroughly by independent engineering experts across all the stations. He also directed Reddy to ensure that the Larsen & Toubro Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd (LTMRHL) pays “adequate compensation to the victim’s family’.

On Monday, the L&T officials held several rounds of talks with the bereaved family members and signed an agreement to pay Rs 20 lakh compensation. They, however, remained silent on the demand for providing a job to one of the family members of Mounika.

Meanwhile, doctors at Gandhi General Hospital conducted a post-mortem on the body and handed it over to the family for performing last rites.

