Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
Label campaign materials created or enhanced using AI: ECI tells pol parties

ByAditi Agrawal
Jan 16, 2025 01:39 PM IST

The Election Commission of India (ECI) asked political parties to issue disclaimers in campaign ads and promotional content when they use synthetic content online and offline

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has advised political parties to prominently label their campaign materials created or enhanced using artificial intelligence (AI) or other synthetic, digital means.

The ECI in May 2024 asked political parties to take down deepfakes. (HT PHOTO)
The advisory was issued days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed cases in poll-bound Delhi against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for using modified content showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Amit Shah.

“Prominent and easily discernible labelling of Al-generated content would ensure responsible and transparent campaigning and informed voters,” the ECI advisory said. It added political parties must label all images, videos, audio, or other materials generated or significantly altered using AI with labels such as “AI-generated”, “Digitally Enhanced” or “Synthetic Content”.

The ECI asked political parties to issue disclaimers in campaign ads and promotional content when they use synthetic content online and offline.

The ECI in May 2024 asked political parties to take down any deepfakes within three hours of being notified and not to use their social media handles to publish deepfake videos and audio or to disseminate any misinformation or synthetically created or modified information that may appear to be true to the recipient. Parties were instructed to identify and warn those responsible for posting deepfakes.

