'A labourer's son': New Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge's ‘emotional’ moment

Veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who formally took over as Congress president on Wednesday, said it is an emotional moment for him. “A labourer's son has been elected the Congress president,” Kharge said.

He was handed over the certificate of election to the top post at a function at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

Kharge, the first non-Gandhi to head the party in 24 years, had defeated Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor in a direct contest for the president's post in the grand old party after the Gandhis opted out of the race.

“In the era of power politics, Sonia Gandhi's act of selfless sacrifice is unparalleled,” Kharge said about his predecessor.

Also present on the occasion, Sonia Gandhi said, “I extend my heartiest congratulations to the newly elected president Mallikarjun Kharge. Change is the rule of the world... The Congress had faced a lot of difficulties earlier as well. But I am sure we will overcome the problems.”

Sonia Gandhi also said she did her duty as Cong president to the best of her ability. “… Feeling relieved as will be free from this responsibility,” the veteran leader said.

Kharge also hailed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for embarking on the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and said it is filling the country with new energy.

“I know it is a difficult time, efforts being made to change democracy established by Congress… The Congress will break the circle of lies, and hatred prevailing; appeal to people not aligned with the party but want to save democracy to join hands,” Kharge said.

