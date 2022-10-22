Home / Elections / Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election / Himachal Pradesh poll: Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Gehlot among Congress campaigners | Full list

Himachal Pradesh poll: Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Gehlot among Congress campaigners | Full list

himachal pradesh assembly election
Updated on Oct 22, 2022 10:03 PM IST

The Congress released its list of campaigners for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.

Congress outgoing president Sonia Gandhi with president-elect Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi.(File)
ByAniruddha Dhar

The Congress on Saturday released its list of campaigners for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. The party's outgoing president Sonia Gandhi, president-elect Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and Anand Sharma are among the leader who will campaign during the elections.

List of campaigners for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.(Source: Congress)
The list also includes Harish Rawat, Sachin Pilot, Pawan Khera, Raj Babbar and Mohammad Azharuddin.

On Saturday, the Congress also released its third list of four candidates for the Himachal Pradesh polls. The party renominated sitting MLA Jagat Singh Negi from the Kinnaur-ST seat and fielded Yadwinder Goma from the Jaisinghpur-SC constituency.

Himachal Youth Congress chief Nigam Bhandari had attempted the party's nomination from Kinnaur. The Congress fielded Bhuvneshwar Gaur from the Manali seat and renominated old-timer Kirnesh Jung from the Ponta Sahib constituency.

With this, the Congress has announced all but one candidate for the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.

Voting for the 68 assembly seats in the hill state is scheduled for November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. The last date for the filing of nominations is October 25.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in the state, where the Congress and the BJP have had alternate governments in the last many decades.

(With inputs from PTI)

