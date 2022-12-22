Home / India News / Lack of teachers, basic facilities affect 1000s of government schools in Assam: Govt

Lack of teachers, basic facilities affect 1000s of government schools in Assam: Govt

india news
Updated on Dec 22, 2022 05:53 PM IST

GUWAHATI: Thousands of government schools in Assam are facing a shortage of teachers and basic facilities like electricity, drinking water and toilets, education minister Ranoj Pegu told the state assembly on Thursday, adding that efforts to address the issue were underway

The education minister said 6,467 posts of teachers were vacant in high and higher secondary schools in the state. (ANI File Photo)
The education minister said 6,467 posts of teachers were vacant in high and higher secondary schools in the state. (ANI File Photo)
ByUtpal Parashar

GUWAHATI: Thousands of government schools in Assam are facing a shortage of teachers and basic facilities like electricity, drinking water and toilets, education minister Ranoj Pegu told the state assembly on Thursday, adding that efforts to address the issue were underway.

The minister said 2979 schools in the state function with just one teacher, 15,161 schools with two teachers, 8,207 schools with three teachers and 7,035 schools with seven or more teachers.

The education minister said 6,467 posts of teachers were vacant in high and higher secondary schools in the state.

“Due to steps taken by the government, the ratio of number of teachers to students in schools which have less number of teachers is coming down gradually,” Pegu said in his reply to a question by leader of opposition Debabrata Saikia.

“Posts in schools are filled based on number of students and requirement of teachers of specific subjects. To say that all v.acant posts are needed to be filled is not feasible,” he added.

Pegu said that there are 4,799 schools without partition walls separating classrooms. While funds were released to 5,673 other schools, which didn’t have partition walls, to construct them, the work has been completed in 4,199 of them, he informed.

The state has 1100 elementary and secondary schools which don’t have electricity connection. Moreover, 1,124 schools don’t have drinking water facility, 3,117 schools don’t have toilets for boys and 1,693 schools are functioning without toilets for girls.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out