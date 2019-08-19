Ladakh celebrates its Union Territory status but concerns remain

india

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 01:19 IST

At the edge of Chochut village, considered Ladakh’s largest, a group of young men are waiting outside a hall for the guests to arrive. A marriage is taking place. The lilting strains of the stokhna inside belie the worry in everyone’s mind that the aftermath of a cloudburst in Nubra Valley, roughly 160km away, could wash away the celebrations.

26-year-old Irfan Hussain, who is waiting outside with his friends welcoming guests, speaks of a different sort of worry. After the announcement of the abrogation of Article 370, which accorded special status to the state, and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories -- J&K with a legislative assembly and Ladakh without one -- the region will now see a flood of changes. Hussain says he has “mixed feelings” on the matter.

He’s happy for the jobs he hopes will come in the wake of the announcement; he’s been looking for one since completing a long-distance post graduate degree from the Indira Gandhi National Open University. He feels that most of the jobs were reserved for those in the Jammu and Kashmir regions.

Yet, he says, his hopes come with a fair amount of trepidation. “We are now free, and will engage directly with the Centre for funds. But there are dangers to our culture if we allow outsiders to buy land here,” he says, standing next to a large swathe of what is known as ‘common land’, which the government has given to the local community. He says he’s not sure if the land will stay within the community.

Amid the initial joy of the declaration that Ladakh will now be a Union Territory, locals in and around Leh are now worried that letting in outsiders will come at a price. There is the danger of erosion of the ethnic identity of the closed community and the risk of ecological imbalance, whose signs are visible due to an increase in tourist numbers: Water is scarce and glaciers are melting.

Despite his gratitude to his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, for the new UT status to Ladakh, Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has sent a memorandum to Union tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda, who was in Ladakh to inaugurate the Centre’s first outreach after the announcement -- a tribal festival. In the memorandum, Namgyal echoes an old demand for the region to be given ‘Tribal Area’ status under Article 244 and bring it under the provision of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which allows special provisions to tribal-dominated regions.

“The proximity of the Pakistan and China border and the presence of Indian Army and paramilitary forces underlines the strategic importance of this region and the vulnerability of the people,” Namgyal wrote in his memorandum.

The worry of ecological disaster finds the loudest resonance among the young people in Leh. The area has a population of roughly 250,000 and in the winter, the temperature dips to as low as -35 degree Celsius, confining many to their homes.

Indian biologist Raghunandan Singh Chundawat, who has worked in the region, says that one has to be more careful in an ecologically sensitive region like Ladakh. “There should have been thought gone into the ecological degradation before the region was opened up to tourists. Now with more tourists likely to come in, the government should have strict regulations in place,” he says.

25-year-old Tsetan Choskit says that she and her friends worry whether Leh will be as safe after an influx of outsiders. “Crimes against women are rare. But will it remain the same,” she wonders. Only time will tell.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 01:19 IST