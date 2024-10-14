Ladki Bahin Yojana, Maharashtra govt's scheme takes centre-stage ahead of polls

The income support scheme for women in Maharashtra called the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana has become a political flashpoint between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti coalition government and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance ahead of assembly polls in the state. Women beneficiaries of Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana were felicitated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File image)(Praful Gangurde /HT Photo)

While the Mahayuti has been projecting the scheme as a success during its poll campaign, the MVA, comprising Sharad Pawar's faction of NCP, Uddhav Thackeray's faction of the Shiv Sena and the Congress has been targeting the state government, claiming it does not have enough financial resources to run the scheme.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Pawar said the scheme lacks clarity on budgeting and financial provisions to fund it in a sustainable manner. He said his party would not oppose the scheme if the Mahayuti government can make “clear and separate” provisions for the scheme.

Also read | Ladki Bahin’s 25 million beneficiaries 2.5 times more than poor women in Maharashtra’s record

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on October 8 accused the state government of setting fake narratives through advertisements ahead of assembly elections. He also attacked the government over the income support scheme saying the government is trying to make people betray "Maharashtra dharma" by giving their own money (through the scheme).

Meanwhile, Shinde and deputy Chief Minister alleged that the Opposition is afraid of the scheme due to its popularity ahead of assembly polls in the state. “The opposition parties even went to High Court to stop the scheme. The Ladki Bahin Yojana will continue. Women must take note of such stepbrothers who try to stop schemes that are benefitting lakhs and give a befitting reply in the polls,” said Fadnavis on Sunday.

What is the Ladki Bahin Yojana?

The scheme provides monthly financial assistance of ₹1,500 to women in the state, who fall between the age group of 21 to 65 years. It was rolled out in August this year, with an allocation of almost ₹46,000 crore for its implementation. The monthly direct benefit transfer (DBT) aims to improve their health and nutrition while also strengthening their role within their families.

Also read | ‘Cheating’: Sharad Pawar attacks Eknath Shinde govt over Ladki Bahin income support scheme for women

Who are eligible?

Woman from families whose combined annual incomes do not exceed ₹2,50,000 are eligible to receive the monthly assistance. The applicant should be a resident of Maharashtra and also have their bank accounts linked with their Aadhar number. The woman can be married, widowed, divorced, abandoned or a destitute. One unmarried woman in the family is also eligible.

Who are excluded?

-Women from families with an income taxpayer.

-Women whose family members work as regular/permanent employees in a government department/undertaking/board/government of India or local body of the state government or are drawing pensions after retirement.

-Women receiving a similar financial benefit from other schemes of the state government.

-Women whose family member is a present or former MP/MLA.

-A person from a family owning a four-wheeler (excluding a tractor) registered in the name of their family members.

-Women whose family member is the Chairman/Vice-Chairman/Director/Member of the Board/Corporation/Undertaking of the Government of India or State Government.

Eligible women can apply through an online portal of the state government, submit necessary documents and follow due procedure.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)