Ladoos thrown in Bihar assembly as RJD, BJP fight after Lalu Yadav bail | VIDEO

Bihar state assembly on Wednesday witnessed a high drama as RJD and BJP MLAs engaged in a scuffle after an RJD MLA offered sweets following the bail to former union minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, and daughter Misa Bharati in the alleged land-for-job scam case.

Ladoos were thrown as RJD & BJP MLAs enter into a scuffle at the State Assembly after RJD MLA offered BJP MLAs sweets following the bail to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharati in land-for-job case.(ANI)

The BJP MLAs were protesting against the state government when the RJD MLAs started distributing sweets. In a video posted by the news agency ANI, the MLAs can be seen arguing and throwing ‘ladoos’ outside the state assembly.

Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha hit out at the RJD MLAs, stating that they indulged in “goondaism”.

“All of us (BJP MLAs) were here and we left them (RJD) the space inside. But they are indulging in goondaism. On the pretext of offering ladoos, they are jostling and throwing things. They have disturbed us,” Kumar told ANI. He asserted that he will go to the Governor with the issue.

Meanwhile, former deputy chief minister of Bihar Tarkishore Prasad said, “Many senior leaders have indulged in this wrong behavior and no action is taken against them”, alleging that the scuffle was done “intentionally against the BJP”.

Earlier in the day, a Delhi court granted bail to Lalu, Rabri Devi, and 14 others in connection with a case related to the alleged land-for-job scam, directing all the accused to furnish ₹50,000 personal bail bond and a like amount surety. The court also noted that the CBI had filed the chargesheet without arrest.

The central agency in its charge sheet claimed that irregular appointments were made in the railways, violating the laid down norms and procedures of Indian Railways for recruitment. It added that those who got the jobs as “substitutes” in the railways - either directly or through their family members and relatives - sold land to Lalu's family members at “highly discounted rates”.

