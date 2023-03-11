1 cr unaccounted cash, 600 cr crime proceeds found in raids on Lalu family: ED

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said ₹1 crore of unaccounted cash has been seized in the raids against Lalu Prasad's family members in the land-for-jobs case. Another ₹600 crore in proceeds of crime have been detected in the raids while an investigation is underway to unearth more investments made on behalf of Lalu Prasad's family in real estate and other sectors, news agency PTI reported. The ED conducted searches in many cities in Bihar and other locations in connection with the alleged job scam case. The south Delhi house of Lalu Prasad Yadav, the properties linked to Lalu Prasad's daughters Ragini Yadav, Chanda Yadav and Hema Yadav, former RJD MLA Syed Abu Dojana, Amit Katyal, Navdeep Sardana and Praveen Jain in places such as Patna, Phulwari Sharif, Delhi-NCR, Ranchi and Mumbai were also searched. Read | '… what can I say?': Nitish Kumar on raids on Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leaders Tejashwi was questioned on Friday as his New Delhi residence was searched by ED. He was summoned by CBI on Saturday which he skipped.

On Friday, the agency said it recovered ₹70 lakh cash, 1.5 kg gold jewellery, 540 grams of gold bullion and foreign currency, including 900 US dollars.

Here are the latest updates in the land-for-job case:

1. The ED team raided Tejashwi's New Delhi residence on Friday and questioned Tejashwi for 11 hours.

2. The ED action came days after a CBI team questioned Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi in connection with the case.

3. CBI has already filed a chargesheet in the case against Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi and 14 others.

4. Three people have been arrested in connection with the case: Bhola Yadav who was an officer on special duty to Lalu Prasad when he was the railway minister. Hridayanand Chaudhary, a railway employee and an alleged beneficiary of the scandal; and Dharmendra Rai, another alleged beneficiary.

5. Tejashwi Yadav was summoned by the CBI on Saturday but he reportedly sought a fresh date citing the health condition of his pregnant wife Rajshri.

What is land-for-job case?

It was alleged that when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the railway minister during the period of 2004-09, various persons were appointed to Group D positions in various zones of the Indian Railways, and in lieu, they transferred their land to family members of Lalu Prasad and A K Infosystems Pvt Ltd.