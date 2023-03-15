Land-for-job case: Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi move bail applications in Delhi Court

Former union minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, and his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, along with 14 others on Wednesday moved bail applications in Delhi's Rouse Avenue court in connection with a case related to the alleged land-for-job scam. Former union minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, and his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi

Earlier, Yadav, his wife Rabri, and daughter Misa Bharti were seen arriving at the Court.

The alleged land-for-job scam occurred between 2004 and 2009 when Lalu Yadav was the railway minister during the Congress-led coalition regime.

The CBI in its charge sheet claimed that irregular appointments were made in the railways, violating the laid down norms and procedures of Indian Railways for recruitment. It said that candidates who got jobs as “substitutes” in the railways - either directly or through their family members and relatives - sold land to Lalu's family members at “highly discounted rates”.

On Saturday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided 24 locations in the NCR, Bihar, and Jharkhand - linked to Lalu and his family members - when the federal agency claimed to find proceeds of crime worth ₹600 crore.

“Searches resulted in the detection of proceeds of crime amounting to ₹600 crores approximately at this point of time which is in the form of immovable properties of ₹350 crore and transactions of ₹250 crores routed through various benamidaars (front persons for benami properties),” ED said in a statement.

Meanwhile last week, the central agency quizzed Rabri Devi at her Patna residence, and Lalu at his daughter Bharti's residence.

The CBI had summoned Lalu’s son and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav for the third time on Tuesday, however, he failed to appear.