Lakha Sidhana, Jan 26 violence accused on run, spotted at farmers' rally in Punjab
Gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana, who was accused of instigating violence in the national capital on Republic Day, was spotted at a farmers' rally in Bathinda's Mehraj.
Sidhana, who has been on the run since January 26, also gave a speech at the rally and said that the agitation called by the farmers will be intensified.
Accused of allegedly perpetrating violence in Delhi last month, Sidhana is wanted by the Delhi Police which has announced a bounty of ₹1 lakh for any information leading to his arrest.
Sidhana, also known as Lakhbir Singh, however, has denied the charges of instigating the protesters to climb the Red Fort. He has told news agency PTI that on January 26, he had only marched up to the Outer Ring Road.
Last week, Sidhana in a video on social media, appealed to people to participate in his programme in a large number.
“We have been agitating for the last seven months. Now, this stir is at its peak and in this connection, we are holding a big programme in village Mehraj in district Bathinda on February 23,” Sidhana said in the video.
“I appeal to all Punjabis living in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan to participate in lakhs so that the central government comes to know that youth are not dejected, broken, but are ready and will fight for their rights till last breath,” he stated.
Sidhana, who was once a dreaded gangster, had several cases registered against him in Punjab and was jailed many times. He had even unsuccessfully contested the 2012 assembly polls.
