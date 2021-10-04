Home / India News / Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Here's what the farm groups are demanding
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Here's what the farm groups are demanding

The farmers who were agitating against the new farm laws blocked the road to oppose the deputy CM’s visit.(File Photo)
Published on Oct 04, 2021 11:17 AM IST
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

After the death of eight people in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday during a farmers' protest, the farm groups are demanding the resignation of Union minister for state home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni. The incident happened when the farmers were protesting against the three central farm laws.

According to the police, as many as eight people were killed as violence erupted after a car hit protesting farmers. They said that four farmers were killed after allegedly being hit by a convoy and four others who were travelling in one of the vehicles were beaten to death. The incident was reported minutes before Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was to visit the area. The farmers who were agitating against the new farm laws blocked the road to oppose the deputy CM’s visit. They got infuriated after two SUVs reportedly belonging to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers hit them, leaving a number of farmers seriously injured.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday booked Teni, his son Ashish Mishra and others for murder and other charges based on the complaint lodged by farmers who claim that the convoy belonged to Union minister's son Ashish Teni. Lakhimpur Kheri superintendent of police (SP) Vijay Dhull said the first information report (FIR) was filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 for murder, 120-B for criminal conspiracy and 147 for rioting at Tikunia police station.

Here's what the farm groups are demanding:

1. Resignation of Ajay Mishra.

2. Arrest of Union minister's son Ashish Mishra and his accomplices.

3. 10 million compensation for the families of each of the four farmers killed in the incident.

4. Government job for a family member of the deceased farmers.

