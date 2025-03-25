Menu Explore
Lakkhan Chakma elected chairman of Chakma Autonomous District Council

BySangzuala Hmar
Mar 25, 2025 06:54 PM IST

Lakkhan Chakma of the ruling BJP secured 11 votes as against four votes secured by Hiranand Tongchangya of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM)

AIZAWL: The Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) on Tuesday elected Lakkhan Chakma as its new chairman at the council’s headquarters in south Mizoram’s Kalamnagar town.

Lakkhan Chakma, the newly elected chairman, is a member of district council from 17-Jaruldubosora constituency. (Facebook/lakkhan.chakma.9)
Lakkhan Chakma, the newly elected chairman, is a member of district council from 17-Jaruldubosora constituency. (Facebook/lakkhan.chakma.9)

An official statement by CADC said the election was held on the Mizoram governor’s order following the resignation of the former chairman Mohan Chakma.

Lakkhan Chakma, the newly elected chairman, is a member of district council from 17-Jaruldubosora constituency.

Before the voting, House Leader and chief executive member (CEM) Molin Kumar Chakma, addressed the House, and urged members to ensure the smooth and proper conduct of the election.

The election for the post of the chairman was contested between Lakkhan Chakma of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hiranand Tongchangya of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM). Lakkhan Chakma secured 11 votes over Hiranand Tongchangya’s 4 votes.

Assuming charge as the new chairman, Lakkhan Chakma expressed his gratitude to the people of CADC for their mandate, as well as the members for their support.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
