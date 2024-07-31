Lakshman Prasad Acharya sworn in as Governor of Manipur

Imphal: Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who took charge as the governor of Assam on Tuesday, was on Wednesday sworn in as the 19th governor of Manipur, replacing Anusuiya Uikey. Lakshman Prasad Acharya was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Chief Justice Siddharth Mridul of the Manipur high court at the Darbar hall of Raj Bhavan in Imphal (Twitter/@NBirenSingh)

Acharya, who was earlier the governor of Sikkim, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Chief Justice Siddharth Mridul of the Manipur high court at the Darbar hall of Raj Bhavan in Imphal at 9.30am.

Chief minister N Biren Singh, who attended the swearing-in ceremony, welcomed Acharya to take additional charge of the state. In a post on X, he said, “I extend Hon’ble Governor of Manipur, Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya Ji, my warmest welcome and look forward to working together in the years to come for the welfare and progress of the state.”

Acharya has also been given the additional role of governor of Assam. Known for his contributions to education and the public, Acharya was born on October 3, 1954, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

In 1990, he entered politics as the divisional president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Ramnagar area of Varanasi. In 2015, Acharya was elected as a member of the legislative council, Uttar Pradesh.

It may be mentioned that Anusuiya Uikye, the then governor of Chhattisgarh, was appointed as the 18th governor of Manipur on February 12, 2023.